AAC Khar succeeds in convincing parents to vaccinate their children.

BAJAUR, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) ::The parents who refused earlier to vaccinate their children against polio on Saturday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams after getting assurance of fulfilling their demand.

In this connection, the team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar, Sher Rehman visited village of Saeedabad Phattak. He met with the area people and convinced them that polio vaccines are safe and helps in eradication of polio virus from our society adding it is our common responsibility to fight this crippling disease.

On the occasion, several persons argued against the vaccination and also demanded construction of bridge on the way of their village. After detailed discussion between the visiting team and locals, the people agreed to vaccinate their children.

The AAC also assured resolve of their demand and directed a focal person of MNA concerned to include construction of bridge in Road Developmental Schemes.