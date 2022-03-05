UrduPoint.com

AAC Khar Succeeds In Convincing Parents To Vaccinate Their Children.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

AAC Khar succeeds in convincing parents to vaccinate their children.

The parents who refused earlier to vaccinate their children against polio on Saturday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams after getting assurance of fulfilling their demand

BAJAUR, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) ::The parents who refused earlier to vaccinate their children against polio on Saturday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams after getting assurance of fulfilling their demand.

In this connection, the team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar, Sher Rehman visited village of Saeedabad Phattak. He met with the area people and convinced them that polio vaccines are safe and helps in eradication of polio virus from our society adding it is our common responsibility to fight this crippling disease.

On the occasion, several persons argued against the vaccination and also demanded construction of bridge on the way of their village. After detailed discussion between the visiting team and locals, the people agreed to vaccinate their children.

The AAC also assured resolve of their demand and directed a focal person of MNA concerned to include construction of bridge in Road Developmental Schemes.

Related Topics

Polio Road Saeedabad From

Recent Stories

1.5kg ice drug, six stolen android sets recovered

1.5kg ice drug, six stolen android sets recovered

13 seconds ago
 25 sessions held on Faiz Festival 2nd day

25 sessions held on Faiz Festival 2nd day

15 seconds ago
 Security agencies to trace out perpetrator of Kooc ..

Security agencies to trace out perpetrator of Koocha Risaldar tragedy : Barriste ..

17 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of Rajanpur murders

IGP takes notice of Rajanpur murders

19 seconds ago
 Two crushed to death in road accident

Two crushed to death in road accident

43 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open: DS Polo/Rizvi's qualif ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open: DS Polo/Rizvi's qualify for subsidiary final

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>