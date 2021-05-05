AAC Kohat imposes fine on shopkeepers for price hiking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Kohat is taking pragmatic measures to extend relief to the masses by providing edible items at affordable prices.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Kohat Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday carried out a surprise visit to markets of Kohat Development Auhtority (KDA) and checked prices and quality of different fruits and vegetables.

During inspection, the AAC also imposed fine on some shopkeepers for overcharging customers.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell items according to the officially-prescribed rate list.

He has also urged shopkeepers to follow SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing besides shutting business within stipulated time limits.