AAC Kohat visits bazaars, checks SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-III (AAC) Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti Wednesday checked the implementation of corona SOPs by visiting various bazaars including Marghi Mandi, Charsi Bazaar, Main Bazaar and Miankhel Bazaar to ensure that shopkeepers and customers wear masks, keep social distance and take other precautions.

During his visits, he also checked rates of various food items and checked the price lists issued by the district administration.

He also checked the rates of the masks, gloves and sanitizers, its availability in the medical and general stores and warned the stores owners, shopkeepers and market owners to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government besides following the price lists, in violation action would be taken.