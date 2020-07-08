UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Kohat Visits Bazaars, Checks SOPs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

AAC Kohat visits bazaars, checks SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-III (AAC) Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti Wednesday checked the implementation of corona SOPs by visiting various bazaars including Marghi Mandi, Charsi Bazaar, Main Bazaar and Miankhel Bazaar to ensure that shopkeepers and customers wear masks, keep social distance and take other precautions.

During his visits, he also checked rates of various food items and checked the price lists issued by the district administration.

He also checked the rates of the masks, gloves and sanitizers, its availability in the medical and general stores and warned the stores owners, shopkeepers and market owners to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government besides following the price lists, in violation action would be taken.

Related Topics

Kohat Price Market Government

Recent Stories

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

6 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

24 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

29 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

44 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.