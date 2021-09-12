AAC Kohat visits polling stations

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal on Sunday visited various polling stations and checked the overall arrangements regarding the smooth conduct of the Election of the Cantonment Board.

AAC Kohat Muhammad Iqbal along with Monitoring Officer Muhammad Irfan from Election Commission Office paid a surprise visits to different polling stations, both male and female, established for conducting of Cantonment board Elections.

He also checked the security arrangements, presence of polling staff besides other arrangements.

He expressed his satisfaction overall police force performance to deal with any untoward incidents besides.