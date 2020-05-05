UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Launches Operation Against Various Petrol Pumps In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

AAC launches operation against various petrol pumps in Mardan

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Nawaz Afridi Tuesday issued heavy fine warning to three petrol pumps for operation against various petrol pumps fixed rates, low quality and low gauges complaints

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Nawaz Afridi Tuesday issued heavy fine warning to three petrol pumps for operation against various petrol pumps fixed rates, low quality and low gauges complaints.

Talking to media men, Gul Nawaz Afridi disclosed that they have launched an operation against petrol pumps involved in over charging, poor quality and low gauges on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz Khan Afridi inspected various petrol pumps in Rustum and other areas.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner also checked the gauge of petrol at petrol pumps and the rates fixed by the government.

He imposed fine heavily on the petrol pumps selling petrol at exorbitant rates and warned all involved in this illegal practice.

Related Topics

Petrol Poor Fine Mardan Nawaz Khan Afridi Media All Government

Recent Stories

German health minister backs football restart plan ..

2 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Imran Farooq murder case hearing till ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines orders top broadcaster to halt operati ..

2 minutes ago

Freight services suspended as goods train derailed ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 191,1 ..

2 minutes ago

Forest deptt plants nurseries on 46 acres under Bi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.