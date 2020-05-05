AAC launches operation against various petrol pumps in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Nawaz Afridi Tuesday issued heavy fine warning to three petrol pumps for operation against various petrol pumps fixed rates, low quality and low gauges complaints

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Nawaz Afridi Tuesday issued heavy fine warning to three petrol pumps for operation against various petrol pumps fixed rates, low quality and low gauges complaints.

Talking to media men, Gul Nawaz Afridi disclosed that they have launched an operation against petrol pumps involved in over charging, poor quality and low gauges on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz Khan Afridi inspected various petrol pumps in Rustum and other areas.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner also checked the gauge of petrol at petrol pumps and the rates fixed by the government.

He imposed fine heavily on the petrol pumps selling petrol at exorbitant rates and warned all involved in this illegal practice.