AAC Lower Chitral Distributes Compensation Cheques Among Disaster Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Lower Chitral Shahzad Khan Friday distributed compensation cheques among the various disaster affectees of Garamchashma valley at their doorsteps

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Lower Chitral Shahzad Khan Friday distributed compensation cheques among the various disaster affectees of Garamchashma valley at their doorsteps.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed, the district administration installed dustbins, waste collection boxes in Drosh Bazar and THQ Hospital.

On this occasion the Additional Assistant Commissioner Drosh, Abdul Haq, checked repair work of pipeline at Drosh Bazar and appreciated PHE and TMA Drosh for early action.

