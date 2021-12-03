AAC Mansehra inspects rural health centers and schools

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hasrat Khan Friday visited Rural Health Center (RHC) Khwari, Civil Dispensary Chakriyali, Government High School, Khwari, Government Primary school Khwari, Government Primary School Khwari Atli and Government Technical High School Shahli.

During the inspection, the AAC Revenue checked the attendance of staff, supply of medicines, vaccination against Coronavirus as well as various facilities to the students.

On this occasion, Hasrat Khan issued necessary instructions to the concerned administration regarding the provision of better facilities to the masses and students.

Earlier following the directives of the provincial government AAC Revenue Mansehra Hasrat Khan, inspected various bazaars of Mansehra city, he also checked grocery stores and warehouses. The AAC imposed heavy fines on the violators of the daily price list issued by the district administration and overcharging.