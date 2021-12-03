UrduPoint.com

AAC Mansehra Inspects Rural Health Centers And Schools

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

AAC Mansehra inspects rural health centers and schools

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hasrat Khan Friday visited Rural Health Center (RHC) Khwari, Civil Dispensary Chakriyali, Government High School, Khwari, Government Primary school Khwari, Government Primary School Khwari Atli and Government Technical High School Shahli.

During the inspection, the AAC Revenue checked the attendance of staff, supply of medicines, vaccination against Coronavirus as well as various facilities to the students.

On this occasion, Hasrat Khan issued necessary instructions to the concerned administration regarding the provision of better facilities to the masses and students.

Earlier following the directives of the provincial government AAC Revenue Mansehra Hasrat Khan, inspected various bazaars of Mansehra city, he also checked grocery stores and warehouses. The AAC imposed heavy fines on the violators of the daily price list issued by the district administration and overcharging.

Related Topics

Mansehra Price Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

9 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friend ..

Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friendly artificial snow making

48 seconds ago
 Committee expresses concerns over biometric verifi ..

Committee expresses concerns over biometric verification issues in Ehsaas progra ..

49 seconds ago
 Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

51 seconds ago
 Premier League top three set for titanic title bat ..

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

53 seconds ago
 126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a ..

126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.