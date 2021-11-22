AAC Masnehra seals three LPG agencies for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Mansehra Hasrat Khan Monday sealed 3 Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies at Pano Road, Lari Ada and College Doraha areas for selling the on extra price.

The inspection was continued on the second consecutive day following the directives of the provincial government.

The AAC Revenue sealed three agencies for selling expensive gas at fixed rates and initiated legal action against them.

The yesterday district administration also sealed five LPG agencies for overcharging and served notices to many dealers. DC Mansehra in a message said that we would not let anybody sell LPG at the price of their own will. He further said that we would facilitate masses and control the LPG price across the district.