AAC Miss Marvi Malik Visits Imambargah Kakul

Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Miss Marvi Malik Saturday visited Imambargah Kakul and inspected the implementation of SOPs and security arrangements

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Miss Marvi Malik Saturday visited Imambargah Kakul and inspected the implementation of SOPs and security arrangements.

She remained there for some time and inspected the implementation of SOPs in the Majalis during Muharram-ul-haram, sanitation situation and security arrangements.

On this occasion, Tehsil Officer Regulation Mazhar Muzaffar briefed her about the cleaning and lighting arrangements in and around the Imambargah. She also directed the police and other officials of the law enforcing agencies to keep a vigilant eye to avoid any untoward incident.

