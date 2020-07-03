UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Miss Sundus Visits Hotels, Imposes Fines In Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:56 PM

AAC Miss Sundus visits hotels, imposes fines in Mansehra

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Mansehra Sundus Irshad Friday paid a surprise visit and checked various hotels in Data, Galla and Ghazikot

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Mansehra Sundus Irshad Friday paid a surprise visit and checked various hotels in Data, Galla and Ghazikot.

During the checking, she also reviewed the SOPs issued by the provincial government and on violation fined the hotel owners and sealed some of them. In addition, instructions would also be issued to hotel owners to implement SOPs and ensuring social distancing.

Sundas Irshad along with Barak Awan, Assistant Commissioner (UT) visited Shaukatabad, Khojgan and checked the Khaki Market. During the checking, they reviewed the implementation of SOPs and checked the prices of food items.

She also directed the traders to ensure the supply of flour and sugar at fixed rates and fined the traders for overcharging. Later, she visited medical stores and healthcare private clinics in Shaukatabad and checked the attendance of staff and stock of medicines.

Related Topics

Hotel Visit Mansehra Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

43 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

47 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

55 minutes ago

WASA extends amnesty scheme one month more

2 minutes ago

Rs 170 million allocated for 21 schemes for conser ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.