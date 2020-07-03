AAC Miss Sundus visits hotels, imposes fines in Mansehra

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Mansehra Sundus Irshad Friday paid a surprise visit and checked various hotels in Data, Galla and Ghazikot

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Mansehra Sundus Irshad Friday paid a surprise visit and checked various hotels in Data, Galla and Ghazikot.

During the checking, she also reviewed the SOPs issued by the provincial government and on violation fined the hotel owners and sealed some of them. In addition, instructions would also be issued to hotel owners to implement SOPs and ensuring social distancing.

Sundas Irshad along with Barak Awan, Assistant Commissioner (UT) visited Shaukatabad, Khojgan and checked the Khaki Market. During the checking, they reviewed the implementation of SOPs and checked the prices of food items.

She also directed the traders to ensure the supply of flour and sugar at fixed rates and fined the traders for overcharging. Later, she visited medical stores and healthcare private clinics in Shaukatabad and checked the attendance of staff and stock of medicines.