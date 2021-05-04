AAC Orakzai Lower visits various markets

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Imtiaz Ali Shah visited various bazaars on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid and inspected the implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus in the markets, bazaars and shops.

During his visit, he reviewed the prices and quality of food items while violators were also fined and warned that no compromise would be made on grocery sales on high charges instead of following the government fixed rates.

He said the profiteers would be dealt with iron hands. He appealed to the people to take all necessary precautions to control the coronavirus in its third wave.