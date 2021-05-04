UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Orakzai Lower Visits Various Markets

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

AAC Orakzai Lower visits various markets

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Imtiaz Ali Shah visited various bazaars on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid and inspected the implementation of precautionary measures against coronavirus in the markets, bazaars and shops.

During his visit, he reviewed the prices and quality of food items while violators were also fined and warned that no compromise would be made on grocery sales on high charges instead of following the government fixed rates.

He said the profiteers would be dealt with iron hands. He appealed to the people to take all necessary precautions to control the coronavirus in its third wave.

Related Topics

Visit Imtiaz Ali Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

17 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

17 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

32 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

42 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

48 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.