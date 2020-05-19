UrduPoint.com
AAC Pays Surprise Visit To Bazaar To Check Price Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti visited Pindi Road and Billi Ting Bazaar and inquired about the availability, quality and prices of necessities of life and other necessities in various vegetable and fruit and general stores and merchant shops.

He also checked the price lists issued by the district administration and warned all those violating or charging more would be punished accordingly. "We want that the people could easily buy them and issued special instructions for the prevention of coronavirus," he said .

He imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers involved in price hike and issued necessary instructions to provide all possible facilities to masses.

