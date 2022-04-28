UrduPoint.com

AAC Pays Surprise Visit To Utility Store

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 02:01 PM

AAC pays surprise visit to utility store

The district administration of Charsadda is taking concrete steps to provide relief to the citizens by providing quality food items at affordable prices during Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration of Charsadda is taking concrete steps to provide relief to the citizens by providing quality food items at affordable prices during Ramadan.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Khaula Haqdar paid a surprise visit to a utility store on Nowshera road following complaints and checked the prices and quality of essential commodities being provided to people under the Ramzan relief package.

The AAC reviewed the availability of sugar and ghee as well as the prices of various commodities.

Khaula Haqdar also met customers who poured out complaints of various nature against the management of the outlet.

The AAC assured that strict action would be taken against the violators and complaints would be redressed.

