UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Raided On Bus Terminals, Coaches Stand To Check Fare

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:14 PM

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to check fare

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited bus terminals and coaches stands for Hangu, Tull, Karak and Shakardara in Kohat and checked their fare after the reduction in petroleum products

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited bus terminals and coaches stands for Hangu, Tull, Karak and Shakardara in Kohat and checked their fare after the reduction in petroleum products.

He also met with the passengers during on board on bus and coaches termination to appraise about eh fare charging by the transporters and issued directives to owners of transport vehicles, and drivers to charge fair fares from passengers' otherwise legal action would be taken against them by charging more instead of fixed fare issued by district administration.

He also advised the passengers to follow standard operating procedures devised by government to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection and ensure safety to yourself and your families.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali along with traffic police head Arab Jan also paid a visit to other bus and coaches stands and some of the drivers were fined due to overcharging from the passengers.

AAC Tahir Ali while following directives of DC Kohat had also urged passengers to observe standard operation procedures to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Related Topics

Police Visit Vehicles Traffic Hangu Kohat Karak Abdur Rehman From Government Arab

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

1 minute ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.