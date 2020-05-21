AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to check fare

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited bus terminals and coaches stands for Hangu, Tull, Karak and Shakardara in Kohat and checked their fare after the reduction in petroleum products

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti Thursday visited bus terminals and coaches stands for Hangu, Tull, Karak and Shakardara in Kohat and checked their fare after the reduction in petroleum products.

He also met with the passengers during on board on bus and coaches termination to appraise about eh fare charging by the transporters and issued directives to owners of transport vehicles, and drivers to charge fair fares from passengers' otherwise legal action would be taken against them by charging more instead of fixed fare issued by district administration.

He also advised the passengers to follow standard operating procedures devised by government to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection and ensure safety to yourself and your families.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali along with traffic police head Arab Jan also paid a visit to other bus and coaches stands and some of the drivers were fined due to overcharging from the passengers.

AAC Tahir Ali while following directives of DC Kohat had also urged passengers to observe standard operation procedures to avoid COVID-19 infection.