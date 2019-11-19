AAC raids shops, checks prices

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara , Adnan Khan inspected various shops in Timergara Bazar and booked two violators by imposing heavy fine of Rs10000.

During the bazaar inspection of the price, the magistrate also observed the weight of bread (Roti) and directed the backers to install the recommended price list of backers on visible places.

He further directed for keeping digital scale in front of their shops. The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) also issued warnings to seven shopkeepers.