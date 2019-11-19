UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Raids Shops, Checks Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

AAC raids shops, checks prices

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara, Adnan Khan inspected various shops in Timergara Bazar and booked two violators by imposing heavy fine of Rs10000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara, Adnan Khan inspected various shops in Timergara Bazar and booked two violators by imposing heavy fine of Rs10000.

During the bazaar inspection of the price, the magistrate also observed the weight of bread (Roti) and directed the backers to install the recommended price list of backers on visible places.

He further directed for keeping digital scale in front of their shops. The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) also issued warnings to seven shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Dir Timergara Weight

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

16 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

28 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

29 minutes ago

Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headqu ..

35 minutes ago

PM welcomes release of two professors in Afghanist ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Youth Council announces opening of m ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.