UrduPoint.com

AAC Removes Ramps In Front Of Houses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

AAC removes ramps in front of houses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) University Road, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday while taking action on directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan and pubic complaints removed scores of encroached slopes in front of houses in Salar Lane of Old Bara Road here.

There were complaints that residents have erected ramps and slopes outside their homes, creating problems for the pedestrians and commuters.

AAC Zainab Naqvi along with Demolishing Superintendent of West Zone Metropolitan, Sajid Khan and heavy machinery conducted a grand operation in Salar Lane Old Bara Road, Lakhkar Abad and Shadman Colony.

During the action which continued for hours, 30 ramps and sloped encroachments were removed with the heavy machinery from the front of the houses.

On the occasion she warned the residents not to erect rams and slopes in front of their houses otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

Related Topics

Road From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

60 minutes ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.