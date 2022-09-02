AAC removes ramps in front of houses

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) University Road, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday while taking action on directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan and pubic complaints removed scores of encroached slopes in front of houses in Salar Lane of Old Bara Road here.

There were complaints that residents have erected ramps and slopes outside their homes, creating problems for the pedestrians and commuters.

AAC Zainab Naqvi along with Demolishing Superintendent of West Zone Metropolitan, Sajid Khan and heavy machinery conducted a grand operation in Salar Lane Old Bara Road, Lakhkar Abad and Shadman Colony.

During the action which continued for hours, 30 ramps and sloped encroachments were removed with the heavy machinery from the front of the houses.

On the occasion she warned the residents not to erect rams and slopes in front of their houses otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.