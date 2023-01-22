UrduPoint.com

AAC Revenue Dir Lower Inspects Drainage Systems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue Dir Lower Tariq Khan, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, on Sunday paid a surprise visit to check the water flow and cleanliness of the main drainage system developed for draining out the rain water from roads.

The AAC visited Shekolai Road, Talash and Shamshi Khan road and directed for the construction and rehabilitation of the damaged bridges to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid unnecessary traffic jam besides checking the cleanliness of the drainage system as well.

He said that due to poor sanitation, the rain waters was accumulating on the roads causing difficulties for the citizens.

He, along with NHA staff, supervised the cleaning of drains along Shekolai Road. The AAC, along with consulting contractors, visited approved sites for bridges at Talash and Shamshi Khan to make alternative routes for traffic flow during the construction of the bridges.

