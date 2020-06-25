UrduPoint.com
AAC Revenue Seals Ten Petrol Pumps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:49 PM

AAC Revenue seals ten petrol pumps

The district administration here on Thursday sealed ten petrol pumps for charging exorbitant price and hoarding petrol here in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration here on Thursday sealed ten petrol pumps for charging exorbitant price and hoarding petrol here in the district.

The administration also took action against more than a dozen of traders for not following the prescribed SOPs and imposed Rs 40000 fine on them.

According to the district administration, Additional Assistant Ccommissioner Revenue Timergara, Farman Ali paid surprise visits to various petrol pumps to inspect the supply and prices of the commodity.

Taking a strong action, he sealed ten petrol pumps for overcharging the consumers and hoarding of petrol. The AAC Revenue also visited Talash Bazaar and imposed a fine of Rs 40000 over shopkeepers for not taking care of SOPs.

He also inspected public vehicles at different places on GT road and instructed passengers and drivers to keep social distance.

The AAC Revenue also inspected the fare lists of passenger vehicles.

