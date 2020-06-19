UrduPoint.com
AAC Revenue Visits Various Areas Of Babuzai Tehsil, Inspects Smart Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

AAC Revenue visits various areas of Babuzai Tehsil, inspects Smart Lockdown

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shakir Shinwari Friday visited different areas of Babuzai Tehsil and reviewed the security and other arrangements deployment in the areas of Smart Lockdown.

He directed to ensure implementation of government SOPs in the lockdown areas in all cases and strictly adopt SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He further said that in view of the Corona epidemic, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam has directed the concerned Assistant Commissioners to ensure implementation of all measures under Smart Lockdown in their respective areas otherwise action will be taken against those responsible for non-compliance of government orders.

He said committees of dignitaries established for the guidance of general public to consult them on matters related to public needs and other arrangement and strictly follow the steps for basic necessities of life including food chain in the respective areas.

Those responsible should ensure implementation of SOPs related to the lockdown, he said. He also directed to ensure the presence of police and district administration representatives on duty in the concerned areas.

He informed that instructions have also been issued for immediate implementation of SOPs and all applicable laws regarding essential shops, markets, public gatherings, and public transport. He appealed to the public to ensure implementation of all SOPs related to Corona virus so to prevent the spread of this epidemic, otherwise the government will have to take smarter lockdown like measures.

