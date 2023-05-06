UrduPoint.com

AAC Reviews Arrangements At Several SSC Exam Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AAC reviews arrangements at several SSC exam centers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tank Jamshed Alam Khan on Saturday visited exam center in Government High school Garah Baloch and inspected arrangements for the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2023.

The AAC, following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, paid visit to the SSC exams center.

During his visit, the AAC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

On this occasion, some cheating material was also recovered. On which, the staff on duty was directed to ensure fair conduct of the examinations. The additional assistant commissioner said that cheating and use of unfair means would not be tolerated in the examination, adding, the strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Visit Tank Jamshed Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

2 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

3 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.