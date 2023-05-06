AAC reviews arrangements at several SSC exam centers

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tank Jamshed Alam Khan on Saturday visited exam center in Government High school Garah Baloch and inspected arrangements for the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2023.

The AAC, following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, paid visit to the SSC exams center.

During his visit, the AAC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

On this occasion, some cheating material was also recovered. On which, the staff on duty was directed to ensure fair conduct of the examinations. The additional assistant commissioner said that cheating and use of unfair means would not be tolerated in the examination, adding, the strict action would be taken against violators.