AAC Sealed Dozens Of Shops For SOPs Violations

Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrash Nigar conducted an operation in Hoti area of the police station and charged the shopkeepers for violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrash Nigar conducted an operation in Hoti area of the police station and charged the shopkeepers for violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government.

According to detail, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrash Nigar took stern action and sealed dozens of shops for violations. The AAC also sealed a clinic of a quack doctor practicing illegally in Toro Chowk on the complaints of the people of areas. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrash Nigar clarified that strict action would be taken against those violating SOPs.

