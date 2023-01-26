UrduPoint.com

AAC Sealed Gas Agency For Filling LNG

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 05:53 PM

AAC sealed gas agency for filling LNG

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil Thursday said that the use of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder is dangerous and can cause a fatal accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil Thursday said that the use of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder is dangerous and can cause a fatal accident.

Talking to the media here he said, the district administration was taking strict measures against the use of LNG and in this regard a gas agency at Murree road had been sealed which was found filling gas into CNG cylinders.

Ali Sher said that citizens can lodge their complaints regarding profiteering, hoarding, or any other irregularity on the district administration control room landline phone number 09929310553.

Earlier, AAC Abbottabad inspected price lists in main Bazar Abbottabad to ensure the controlled price of essential commodities to the masses. He also inspected various shops and imposed fines on the violators of the price lists.

Related Topics

Accident CNG Abbottabad Murree Road Price Gas Media

Recent Stories

PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

10 minutes ago
 Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

10 minutes ago
 Structured, broad-based engagement, critical to ad ..

Structured, broad-based engagement, critical to advance shared goals of Pakistan ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic net profit rises 51% to AED1.24bn ..

Emirates Islamic net profit rises 51% to AED1.24bn in 2022

48 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability a springboard for global cl ..

Year of Sustainability a springboard for global climate action: UICCA Executive ..

49 minutes ago
 1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch ..

1st Arab long-duration astronaut mission to launch on 26th February: MBRSC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.