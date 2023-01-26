AAC sealed gas agency for filling LNG

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil Thursday said that the use of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder is dangerous and can cause a fatal accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khalil Thursday said that the use of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder is dangerous and can cause a fatal accident.

Talking to the media here he said, the district administration was taking strict measures against the use of LNG and in this regard a gas agency at Murree road had been sealed which was found filling gas into CNG cylinders.

Ali Sher said that citizens can lodge their complaints regarding profiteering, hoarding, or any other irregularity on the district administration control room landline phone number 09929310553.

Earlier, AAC Abbottabad inspected price lists in main Bazar Abbottabad to ensure the controlled price of essential commodities to the masses. He also inspected various shops and imposed fines on the violators of the price lists.