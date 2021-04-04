UrduPoint.com
AAC Sealed Hotel, Fast-food Restaurant Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Kohat Nisar Mohammad on Sunday imposed fine and sealed hotel, fast food restaurants over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government.

He said the action was taken after receiving reports of outdoor and indoor dining in some places.

AAC Nisar Muhammad has sealed Pekhawar hotel and P2p1 fast food restaurant in Kohat over violation of SOPs.

He said that the provincial government had imposed a ban on indoor and outdoor dining and has ordered strict implementation of Coronavirus containment related standard operating procedure guidelines. He said legal action against hotel and restaurant managers, owners would also be taken in violating provincial government orders.

