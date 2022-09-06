AAC seals Afghan Sadaqat Juice, arrests managers of restaurants

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner University Town, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Tuesday inspected the workplace of famous Afghan Sadaqat Juice and Fast food.

During inspection the AAC showed displeasure over the poor hygiene condition of the workplace and use of decayed fruits and other items in making of juices.

Taking strict action, AAC Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi sealed the Afghan Sadaqat Juice Point.

In another action at University Road, she inspected Seven Eleven and Shelton restaurants where the cleanliness condition in kitchens was found to be poor. Taking prompt action the AAC ordered the arrest of managers of both the restaurants. She issued strict warnings to the owners for improving the cleanliness situation in kitchens otherwise further stern action would be initiated against them.