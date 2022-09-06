UrduPoint.com

AAC Seals Afghan Sadaqat Juice, Arrests Managers Of Restaurants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

AAC seals Afghan Sadaqat Juice, arrests managers of restaurants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner University Town, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Tuesday inspected the workplace of famous Afghan Sadaqat Juice and Fast food.

During inspection the AAC showed displeasure over the poor hygiene condition of the workplace and use of decayed fruits and other items in making of juices.

Taking strict action, AAC Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi sealed the Afghan Sadaqat Juice Point.

In another action at University Road, she inspected Seven Eleven and Shelton restaurants where the cleanliness condition in kitchens was found to be poor. Taking prompt action the AAC ordered the arrest of managers of both the restaurants. She issued strict warnings to the owners for improving the cleanliness situation in kitchens otherwise further stern action would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Poor Road

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

59 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

4 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.