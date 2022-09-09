PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Taking action on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) University Town, Sayeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday inspected cleanliness and quality of items in Coldbro's Ice Cream.

According to the district administration, during the inspection, the AAC found the cleanliness situation inside the kitchen of the ice cream parlor much unsatisfactory.

The AAC expressed displeasure over the situation and ordered the arrest of the manager of the Coldbro's Ice Cream.

Sealing the ice cream parlor, the AAC said those playing with the lives of the general public will be dealt accordingly.