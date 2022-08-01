AAC seals famous food outlets on University Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar, Sayyada Zainab Naqvi on Monday while taking action on instruction issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan, sealed various restaurants and juice points and arrested their managers.

According to the district administrations, the AAC along with DSP Town and SHO visited various hotels, restaurants and juice shops on University Road to check the hygiene condition and working environment.

During action, she sealed Islamia Restaurant, Peshawar Ice cream, Baitul Arab Mandi and famous Afghan Sadaqat Juice for working in unhygienic conditions and using substandard food items. The managers and owners of these food outlets were also arrested.

The AAC also issued warnings to Embers, University Tikka, But Karahi and some other restaurants to improve their hygiene condition otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them.