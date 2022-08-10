AAC seals famous food outlets on University Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Following people's complaints and directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday inspected various food outlets on University Road here.

According to the district administration, during inspection, the AAC showed great displeasure over unhygienic conditions of workplaces of some of the food outlets and arrested the managers of Dam Pukh, Usmania Restaurant, Gynyaki and Silver Dragon.

The AAC also inspected the famous Maqbool Ice cream on University Road and sealed the outlet for poor cleanliness. The manager of the ice cream shop was arrested. Cases against all the arrested managers were registered at University Town police station.

AAC Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi instructed the restaurant owners and other food outlets to maintain hygiene at their workplaces and not to play with the lives of people. She also warned of stern action against the violators.