UrduPoint.com

AAC Seals Famous Food Outlets On University Road

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

AAC seals famous food outlets on University Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Following people's complaints and directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday inspected various food outlets on University Road here.

According to the district administration, during inspection, the AAC showed great displeasure over unhygienic conditions of workplaces of some of the food outlets and arrested the managers of Dam Pukh, Usmania Restaurant, Gynyaki and Silver Dragon.

The AAC also inspected the famous Maqbool Ice cream on University Road and sealed the outlet for poor cleanliness. The manager of the ice cream shop was arrested. Cases against all the arrested managers were registered at University Town police station.

AAC Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi instructed the restaurant owners and other food outlets to maintain hygiene at their workplaces and not to play with the lives of people. She also warned of stern action against the violators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Police Station Road Dam Silver All

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.