AAC seals five petrol pumps operating in residential areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), University Town, Sayeda Zainab Naqvi on Friday morning sealed five illegal petrol stations operating in residential areas of Sufaid Dheri and Pawaki without any No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The District Administration Office said that following directive of DC Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan and complaints lodged by the local dwellers, AAC University Town, Zainab Naqvi visited Pawaki and Sufaid Dheri and sealed five petrol pumps, operating in residential areas without any NOC.

During the action owners and managers of these pumps were also taken into custody and handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action.

She said local people had complained about these petrol pumps that were creating lot of problems for them. She said legal action would be initiated against the owners and managers of these pumps.