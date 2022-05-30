AAC seals food outlet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) University Town Sayeda Zainab Naqvi on Monday sealed a famous food outlet Jan's Deli here at University Road for overcharging customers.

An official of district administration said that the AAC had received public complaints regarding sale of edibles and other items of daily use at exorbitant prices at the outlet.

To verify if the complaints were true, she paid a surprise visit to the store and bought a bottle of water from there. The shopkeeper charged extra money for the bottle, upon which the AAC sealed the store.

She said that provision of daily use items to the public was the prime responsibility of the district government and no compromise would be made in that regard.

She also warned the shopkeepers to refrain from overcharging; otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.