AAC Seals Quackery

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 01:01 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Kohat, Saad Munir Khan while taking action on the directive of DC Kohat, Furqan Ashraf on Friday sealed quackery for selling expired and sedative drugs.

According to the district administration, during the action by AAC, Drug Inspector, Irfan Wazir was also present wherein medical stores situated in Gumbat and Parshai were inspected.

The clinic of a quack doctor was sealed for an indefinite time for selling expired and illegal sedative medicines. The recovered medicines were later sent to the laboratory for further examination.

More Stories From Pakistan

