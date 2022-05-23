AAC seals sheesha centers in Tehkal

The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-3, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, following the directive of Deputy Commissioner, on Monday raided Sheesha clubs in Tehkal on University Road where youth were busy in smoking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-3, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, following the directive of Deputy Commissioner, on Monday raided Sheesha clubs in Tehkal on University Road where youth were busy in smoking.

The AAC showed resentment over the situation and arrested managers of two sheesha bars after sealing both the centers.

She said complaints were received regarding drug addiction of youth in these sheesha centers, upon which action was taken against those involved in the business.