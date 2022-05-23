UrduPoint.com

AAC Seals Sheesha Centers In Tehkal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 01:42 PM

AAC seals sheesha centers in Tehkal

The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-3, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, following the directive of Deputy Commissioner, on Monday raided Sheesha clubs in Tehkal on University Road where youth were busy in smoking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-3, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, following the directive of Deputy Commissioner, on Monday raided Sheesha clubs in Tehkal on University Road where youth were busy in smoking.

The AAC showed resentment over the situation and arrested managers of two sheesha bars after sealing both the centers.

She said complaints were received regarding drug addiction of youth in these sheesha centers, upon which action was taken against those involved in the business.

Related Topics

Business Road

Recent Stories

16-player Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs name ..

16-player Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs named

12 minutes ago
 Gillani to take charge as leader of the house in S ..

Gillani to take charge as leader of the house in Senate today

14 minutes ago
 Beijing Urges US to Be Careful With Words After Bi ..

Beijing Urges US to Be Careful With Words After Biden Expresses Readiness to Def ..

36 seconds ago
 Germany Ready to Support Embargo on Oil From Russi ..

Germany Ready to Support Embargo on Oil From Russia to EU Without Hungary - Econ ..

39 seconds ago
 Imran Riaz approaches LHC to seek bail

Imran Riaz approaches LHC to seek bail

55 minutes ago
 Cannot increase petroleum prices: Miftah

Cannot increase petroleum prices: Miftah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.