AAC Shams-ul-Islam Dies Of COVID-19

3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:03 PM

The lethal third wave of coronavirus claimed the life of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Shams-ul-Islam here, said an official of Hayatabad Medical complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of coronavirus claimed the life of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Shams-ul-Islam here, said an official of Hayatabad Medical complex on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources,AAC Shamsul islam was under treatment for coronavirus infection at Hayatabad Medical Complex for the last 45 days.

He was on the ventilator for a week and lost his battle for life today.His funeral prayer was offered at the ancestral graveyard in Dargai, Malakand district.

Official sources told that AAC Shams-ul-Islam was a PMS Officer and also served at Pak-Afghan Torkham Border. He had received the Best Officer award from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his services at Torkham during the first wave of coronavirus.

