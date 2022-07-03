UrduPoint.com

AAC Succeeds In Convincing Parents To Vaccinate Their Children Against Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 08:10 PM

AAC succeeds in convincing parents to vaccinate their children against polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The parents who refused earlier to vaccinate their children against polio on Sunday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams in Tehkal and Sufaid Dheri areas.

In this connection, a team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited the Tehkal and Sufaid Dheri areas.

She met with the residents and convinced them that polio vaccines were safe and help eradicating polio virus from the country, adding that it was our collective responsibility to fight this crippling disease.

On the occasion, several persons argued against the vaccination and after detailed discussion between the visiting team and locals, the people agreed to vaccinate their children.

AAC also assured safety of the drops and urged them to cooperate with polio team so that the target of making Pakistan polio-free could be achieved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

11 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

20 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

20 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.