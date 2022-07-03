AAC succeeds in convincing parents to vaccinate their children against polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The parents who refused earlier to vaccinate their children against polio on Sunday agreed to cooperate with the polio teams in Tehkal and Sufaid Dheri areas.

In this connection, a team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited the Tehkal and Sufaid Dheri areas.

She met with the residents and convinced them that polio vaccines were safe and help eradicating polio virus from the country, adding that it was our collective responsibility to fight this crippling disease.

On the occasion, several persons argued against the vaccination and after detailed discussion between the visiting team and locals, the people agreed to vaccinate their children.

AAC also assured safety of the drops and urged them to cooperate with polio team so that the target of making Pakistan polio-free could be achieved.