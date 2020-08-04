AAC Takht Bhai inspects sanitation, cleanliness

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali Tuesday visited different places Takht Bhai, Shergarh and Jalala, inspected the sanitation situation and issued orders to the concerned authorities for immediate action.

Farman Ali who was accompanied by TMA Takht Bhai, supervised the process of picking up the wastage of the animals.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali has also congratulated all the people for peaceful Eid-ul-Adha.