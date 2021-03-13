AAC Takht Bhai visits different markets

UrduPoint.com
Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, visited Jalala and Shergarh Bazaar on Saturday and inspected the food quality in the shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, visited Jalala and Shergarh Bazaar on Saturday and inspected the food quality in the shops.

He directed the shopkeepers to sell quality food items at the official price list. He said that strict action would be taken against those violating the official price list.

More Stories From Pakistan

