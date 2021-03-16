AAC Takht Bhai visits different markets

PESHAWAR, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, visited Jalala and Shergarh Bazaar on Saturday and inspected the food quality in the shops.

He directed the shopkeepers to sell quality food items at the official price list. He said that strict action would be taken against those violating the official price list.