AAC Takhtbhai visits BHU, Cattle market

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Takhbhai Farman Ali Thursday visited BHU Fazle Abad and inspected medical stores OPD, medical equipment, attendance of the staff and directions were given to ensure cleanliness and standards as per official public health policy and Covid-19 SOPs.

In line with the directives issued by DC Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, the warnings were issued when some irregularities were encountered during the inspection.

Moreover, the AAC Takhtbhai visited various cattle markets (mandis) in Shergarh and Jalala and ensured that the Covid-19 SOPs are being followed. Action was also taken against non registered Mandis.

Furthermore, the AAC inspected public transport and the masses and ensured Covid - 19 SOPs are being strictly followed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He warned and fined some public vehicles that were not following SOPs.