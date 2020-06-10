AAC, Tehsildar Pattan inspect SOPs in bazaars, markets

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kohistan Lower accompanied by Tehsildar Pattan, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, visited various banks, shops and public transports and checked implementation of SOPs laid down for coronavirus pandemic

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kohistan Lower accompanied by Tehsildar Pattan, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, visited various banks, shops and public transports and checked implementation of SOPs laid down for coronavirus pandemic.

They both also met with the shopkeepers, market and plazas owners, and vendors where they gave strict instructions to all for ensuring implementation of SOPs for the safety of your own and safety of others.

Those not following the SOPs were directed to comply with the SOPs and warned for strict action in case of not following the SOPs. They also imposed fine on those not properly following the SOPs set to contain coronavirus spread.