UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC, Tehsildar Pattan Inspect SOPs In Bazaars, Markets

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

AAC, Tehsildar Pattan inspect SOPs in bazaars, markets

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kohistan Lower accompanied by Tehsildar Pattan, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, visited various banks, shops and public transports and checked implementation of SOPs laid down for coronavirus pandemic

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kohistan Lower accompanied by Tehsildar Pattan, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid Khan, visited various banks, shops and public transports and checked implementation of SOPs laid down for coronavirus pandemic.

They both also met with the shopkeepers, market and plazas owners, and vendors where they gave strict instructions to all for ensuring implementation of SOPs for the safety of your own and safety of others.

Those not following the SOPs were directed to comply with the SOPs and warned for strict action in case of not following the SOPs. They also imposed fine on those not properly following the SOPs set to contain coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Fine Kohistan Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.