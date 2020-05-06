AAC Timergara inspects Shops, Petrol Pumps

As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara-I Adnan Khan inspected different shops and petrol pumps for checking prices and availability of essential items on complaints of general public

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara-I Adnan Khan inspected different shops and petrol pumps for checking prices and availability of essential items on complaints of general public.

According to the details,AAC Timergara-I Adnan Khan first inspected several shops for checking price list and also availability of edible items then he inspected various petrol stations for ensuring sale of POL on new reduced price fixed by the government recently.He also checked the quality of the petrol, gauge and price fixed by the government and those who were not following the rates and used low gauges were heavily fined.

Talking to media men, Adnan Khan said that as directed by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan, they have booked the violators under the relevant sections of law. Deputy Commissioner already directed Assistant Commissioners to implement the new price of POL and prepare local fare lists for the transporters as per new price of petrol and diesel.

He said stern action would also be taken against the transporters charging under the old POL price. They have to reduced the fare for the people using transport and we would not spare any one charging extra from the general public, Adnan Khan added.