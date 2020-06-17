AAC visit bazaar, check price list, implementation of SOPs

On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (R) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti visited main bazaar, zargaran bazaar and mian khel bazaar and checked price lists of various vegetable and fruit shops etc

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (R) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti visited main bazaar, zargaran bazaar and mian khel bazaar and checked price lists of various vegetable and fruit shops etc.

He inspected the shops with price lists and availability, quality essential items so that the people could buy easily.

The AAC issued special instructions to rickshaw and Suzuki drivers, shopkeepers and other people to prevent corona virus by ensuring proper safety measures by fully comply with government-issued SOPs including wearing of masks, use of sanitizers and keeping 6 feet social distancing.