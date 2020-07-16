AAC visit bus, coaches terminals, inspects SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Thursday visited buses, coaches terminals besides checking rickshaws to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also talked with the passengers and warned them to wear masks and gloves while the transporters should ensure social distancing according to the SOPs.

He also checked the fare of the flying coaches and passengers in rickshaws. He also met with the bus and flying coaches stands owners and directed them to follow the SOPs otherwise action would be taken with sealing of the stands.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner checked the ongoing government precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus. He directed more vendors to implement precautionary measures during his visit to the bazaars.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Humayun Khan conducted the operation in Par Hoti Bazaar. The Additional Assistant Commissioner inspected the grocery stores, the official price list and the precautionary measures against coronavirus. The Additional Assistant Commissioner also fined several vendors for not posting and exceeding the official price list.