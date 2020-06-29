AAC visit City markets, inspect SOPs implementation

UrduPoint.com
Mon 29th June 2020

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal inspects various markets and shops in the city here on Monday and monitored the implementation of the SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal inspects various markets and shops in the city here on Monday and monitored the implementation of the SOPs.

AAC Syed Asif Iqbal also examined commodity prices and the weight of bread (Roti) at Tandoors. He also issued precautionary instructions on the spot to vendors regarding the use of masks, social distance and other SOPs to prevent coronavirus.

