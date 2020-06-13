UrduPoint.com
AAC Visit Petrol Pumps, Check Rates, Availability

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

Action of Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan in Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir against those pumps refusing petrol to the general publics

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Action of Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan in Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir against those pumps refusing petrol to the general publics.

In addition to selling petrol at petrol pumps and checking the rates, the Additional Assistant Commissioner also directed the managers to refrain from hoarding and profiteering. The Additional AC also visited various bazaars and viewed the food prices and following of SOPs. Checking the ongoing government precautionary measures, heavy fines were imposed on the violating shopkeepers and one shop was also sealed. He also warned the vendors to follow SOPs otherwise they would be charged and even booked under the law.

