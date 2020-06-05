UrduPoint.com
AAC Visit Petrol Pumps, Takes Notice Of Over Charging

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:13 PM

AAC visit petrol pumps, takes notice of over charging

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan Friday visits Attock Petroleum and Qureshi Pumps on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and ensure availability of petrol and diesel on OGRA rates

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan Friday visits Attock Petroleum and Qureshi Pumps on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and ensure availability of petrol and diesel on OGRA rates.

He reviewed the prices stocks of petrol, according to which 36,000 liters were available at Qureshi petrol pumps while 17,000 liters were available at Attock Petroleum and petrol sales were going on to the citizens. Also, both petrol and diesel were being sold at OGRA rates.

The deputy commissioner had directed the AAC to visit the pumps to address the public complaints regarding shortage of petrol and increase in prices as compared to OGRA rates.

The AAC said the strict action would be taken against those violating the OGRA rates.

