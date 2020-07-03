UrduPoint.com
AAC Visits Batagram Bazaars, Imposes Fine On Butchers, Shopkeepers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:25 PM

AAC visits Batagram bazaars, imposes fine on butchers, shopkeepers

At the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Batagram Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Batgram Tahmas Ayub Friday conducted surprise raids on various general stores, bakeries and chicken vendors in Batagram Bazaar

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :At the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Batagram Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Batgram Tahmas Ayub Friday conducted surprise raids on various general stores, bakeries and chicken vendors in Batagram Bazaar.

During the checking, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tehmas Ayub imposed heavy fines on the butchers for not cleaning and unhygienic meat. He also issued instructions on the occasion that in view of the coronavirus and according to the SOPs issued by the government, it is very important for everyone to wear a mask, gloves. If any shopkeeper was found without a mask, strict legal action would be taken against them, Tehmas Ayub said while issuing warning to the shopkeepers during his visit to Batagram bazaars.

More Stories From Pakistan

