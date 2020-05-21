AAC visits bazaars, big markets reviews fixed price lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, inspected various shops in Kisan Market, Mandi, Mirpur and Supply Bazaar.

During the visit, he reviewed the prices of the essential items as per the rate list and the quality of cleanliness.

He also met with the general public and inquired about the problems they were facing during shoping. The AAC also inspected the shops of dairy, shoes, cloth and groceries and issued instructions to the vendors regarding the sale of items as per the rate list.

In this regard, Assistant food Controller Ms. Azmi Shah accompanied by Inspector Food Saqib Mir also visited supply bazaars and markets. While penalties and instructions were issued to the vendors concerned for the increase in meat prices and violation of hygiene norms.