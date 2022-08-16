AAC visits bazaars, inspects quality of food items

District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday launched price checking and inspection of supply of food items at various areas of Abbottabad and Havelian city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday launched price checking and inspection of supply of food items at various areas of Abbottabad and Havelian city.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher along with Livestock Specialist Dr. Sajjad, Consumer Protection Representative inspected milk, curd, meat, chicken shops, general stores and shopping malls.

Besides FIRs and fines, AAC also seized substandard meat from butcher shops and requested citizens to register their complaints regarding price control and quality of the food items on the district control number.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubni Iqbal Inspected the Bazaar, shopping malls and ensured the implementation of the rate list and supply of quality medicines to medical stores.

AAC also seized more than 7kg of plastic bags, a large quantity of kites, thread, pocket size and micro books and imposed fines on shopkeepers for violating section 144.