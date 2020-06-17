AAC visits bazaars, inspects SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) Tahir Ali Wednesday visited various bazaars of Kohat city and inspected the implementation of Corona SOPs issued by the provincial government for safety of the people.

During his visit to bazaars, Tahir Ali inspected various shops and met with the customers while checking wearing of masks, shopkeepers and implementation of social distancing during purchasing and buying different items.

He warned that no concessions would be made to violators. Violators of the law would be punished under the NDMA Act and the prices Control Act, Tahir Ali added.