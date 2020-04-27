UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Visits Bazaars, Markets, Check Price Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

AAC visits bazaars, markets, check price lists

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) Ali Sher Khan on Monday visited various bazaars, markets and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration, to ensure the implementation of the orders of the provincial government

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) Ali Sher Khan on Monday visited various bazaars, markets and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration, to ensure the implementation of the orders of the provincial government.

The visited markets were including Sabzi Mandi, Dhinda Road, Main Bazar Haripur, Darband Ada Bazar, Chappar Road, Old Bus Ada Railway Road.

During his visit, he also inquired the costumers about the rates of various edibles items including meat, milk, dairy products, bakery, items, eggs, sugar, rice, flour, vegetables and other daily use items besides checking arrangements being made accordingly to the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He expressed satisfaction over the precautionary measures being taken by the small traders, grocery shops and markets.

He also met with the owners of shops and markets and directed them to close their businesses well before the set deadline 4.00 p.m.

He expressed the hope that the guideline given to the traders would be followed accordingly to control the epidemic coronavirus. Orders were also issued to ensure implementation of the guidelines on social distance. He said if anyone not follow the guidelines and found in violation of the SOPs, action would be taken against as par the law.

The violators, he said, would not only be arrested but also charged with heavy fines and sealing of shops. The traders assured him that they would follow the guideline issued by the government in their best interest and safety for precious human lives.

Related Topics

Visit Road Price Haripur Market Government Best Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Violence increased in Afghanistan after US-Taliban ..

6 minutes ago

Khursheed's family quarantined after employee test ..

6 minutes ago

Judge Jalaluddin buries in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Four killed by consuming hand sanitizer in Bahawal ..

6 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches COVID-19 campaign for h ..

16 minutes ago

Soomro shows concern over arrests of Imams

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.