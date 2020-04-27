AAC visits bazaars, markets, check price lists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner-I (AAC) Ali Sher Khan on Monday visited various bazaars, markets and inspected the price lists issued by the district administration, to ensure the implementation of the orders of the provincial government.

The visited markets were including Sabzi Mandi, Dhinda Road, Main Bazar Haripur, Darband Ada Bazar, Chappar Road, Old Bus Ada Railway Road.

During his visit, he also inquired the costumers about the rates of various edibles items including meat, milk, dairy products, bakery, items, eggs, sugar, rice, flour, vegetables and other daily use items besides checking arrangements being made accordingly to the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He expressed satisfaction over the precautionary measures being taken by the small traders, grocery shops and markets.

He also met with the owners of shops and markets and directed them to close their businesses well before the set deadline 4.00 p.m.

He expressed the hope that the guideline given to the traders would be followed accordingly to control the epidemic coronavirus. Orders were also issued to ensure implementation of the guidelines on social distance. He said if anyone not follow the guidelines and found in violation of the SOPs, action would be taken against as par the law.

The violators, he said, would not only be arrested but also charged with heavy fines and sealing of shops. The traders assured him that they would follow the guideline issued by the government in their best interest and safety for precious human lives.