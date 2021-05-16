AAC visits bazaars to inspect Corona SOPs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar Sher Rehman accompanied by Fayyaz Tehsildar Sunday visited various bazaars of Khar sub-division and implemented lockdown there besides reviewing SOPs.

The Jinnah bus terminal and other stations were found closed on the occasion. Five shops and six restaurants were sealed in Khar Bazaar, Siddiqabad Bazaar and surrounding areas for violation of lockdown and SOPs.

In addition, action was announced against 17 transporters and vendors for non-implementation of SOPs.

Taxi stands and tourist destinations were found closed during the visit.

Meanwhile, the DPO Bajaur directed Police to take stern action against young and underage motorcyclists involved in one wheeling and over speeding. SHO Zarif Khan, the personnel of Salarzai Back Check Post took action against underage motorcyclists and double riders.

Police fined and challaned 100 youngsters on the spot. Many of them were also shifted to the locks up for taking legal action against them.